Light showers possible this afternoon, evening

After days without rain, light showers are possible on Tuesday.

The day will be cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Scattered, light showers are possible in the afternoon.

More showers are possible overnight.

As we head into Wednesday, it will turn sunny and warm. Highs will be in the 70s.

For Halloween, we're looking at record warmth with highs between 80 and 85. It will be a great night for trick-or-treating.

Morning showers are likely Friday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.