connecticut weather

Mild Temperatures Continue on Wednesday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We're continuing the workweek with more mild temperatures on Wednesday.

There will be a mix of some sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will be much cooler at the immediate shoreline with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Highs on Thursday will be around 63. Showers are possible early and late. It will not be a washout.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

Saturday is stormy with some snow and sleet early. There will be rain as the day goes on. It will be cold with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us