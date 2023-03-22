Mild Temperatures Continue on Wednesday

We're continuing the workweek with more mild temperatures on Wednesday.

There will be a mix of some sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will be much cooler at the immediate shoreline with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Highs on Thursday will be around 63. Showers are possible early and late. It will not be a washout.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

Saturday is stormy with some snow and sleet early. There will be rain as the day goes on. It will be cold with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

