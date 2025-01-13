StormTracker

Mild today, passing rain and snow showers possible this afternoon

Happy Monday! We have a sunny and mild day on tap with passing rain and snow showers possible this afternoon.

While there will be some cloudiness, there will plenty of sunshine. It will be mild with highs in the lower 40s.

As we look to the afternoon, a passing rain and snow shower are possible.

Overnight, it will turn breezy and colder.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, it will be fair and colder with a little bit of wind.

