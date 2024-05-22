More summer-like weather today, strong storms possible tomorrow

We have more summer-like weather on tap for Wednesday and strong storms are possible on Thursday.

Temperatures will approach 90 in several towns inland with highs in the 70s and 60s along the shoreline.

It will be partly cloudy in the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible.

Thursday will be more humid and partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Scattered showers or thunderstorms are likely in the early afternoon Thursday. During those storms, there may be vivid lightning, gusty winds or hail.

Friday looks mostly sunny with highs near 90.

The weekend looks dry with highs in the mid 80s.

Some rain is possible on Memorial Day. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

