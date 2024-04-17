Morning sunshine before rain moves in this evening

After two days of beautiful weather, our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking rain that moves in on Wednesday.

The day will start with morning sunshine before afternoon cloudiness. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

A sprinkle is possible after 4 p.m.

Steadier showers develop after 7 p.m. There will be periods of light rain and drizzle through the overnight hours.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Scattered showers are possible into Thursday. The day will be dreary and much colder with highs in the upper 40s.

Friday will be partially sunny with highs near 59. More rain is possible Friday night.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.