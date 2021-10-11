New Work Week Features Warmer Temperatures, Sunny Skies

After a weekend with grey skies and cooler temperatures, the new work week will feature warmer weather and sunny skies.

High pressure will bring increased amounts of sunshine beginning on Monday afternoon. With the increased sun, a warmer temperature set up will bring highs back into the 70s.

The warmer weather will stick around for the entire work week.

The average high temperature for this week should be in the middle 60s.

The work week looks dry with our next chance for rain on the weekend.

