Several inches of snow expected Sunday into Monday

We will have mild weather on Saturday, then the snow moves in on Sunday and several inches are expected.

High temperatures will be in the mid-40s across the state on Saturday.

A few light rain showers are expected to move in this afternoon, then quickly move out after dinnertime.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists have been tracking a storm system moving in on Sunday and four to eight inches of snow are possible for most of the state.

NBC Connecticut

Winter storm watches have been issued from Sunday afternoon through late Sunday night for parts of Connecticut and until Monday morning for others. You can see the alerts here.

Sunday will start off dry with temperatures in the upper-20s and low-30s.

Then, snow showers will move in after midday and continue through early Monday morning.

By Monday evening, temperatures will drop and the cold temps will last through Thursday.