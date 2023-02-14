High Temps in Upper 40s to Low 50s for Valentine's Day

High temperatures on Valentine’s Day will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

It is windy this morning and winds will diminish by noon, bringing a day that will be mostly sunny and mild.

Wednesday will transition from clouds to sun and it will be breezy and warmer, with high temperatures near 60.

Thursday will bring lots of clouds and it will be very mild, with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Showers move in Thursday night and Friday and it will be bright and cooler Saturday.