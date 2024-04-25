Police officer involved in shooting in Naugatuck: police

A police officer has been involved in a shooting in Naugatuck, according to police.
No additional information was immediately available.
Police said they are setting up a media staging area on Mill Street at the entrance of Lantern Park.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.