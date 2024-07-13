Flood watch continues for parts of the state, heat returns on Sunday

Heavy downpours are expected this morning which could lead to some localized flooding. Parts of the state continue to be under a flood watch. A quick 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible in some areas.

Most of today's rain will be focused on the first half of the day.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The heavy rain will be localized and is not expected to have a widespread impact.

By this afternoon, the rain will begin to shift east with some clearing taking place.

By Sunday, the sunshine returns and so does the heat. Highs are once again expected to return to the 90s away from the shoreline.