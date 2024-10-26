StormTracker

Breezy and dry conditions, high fire danger continue into the weekend

By Darren Sweeney

The lack of rain combined with a gusty wind will continue a high fire danger Saturday.

The National Weather Service continues a red flag warning for the entire state, which indicates that any fires that ignite could spread rapidly.

The passage of a cold front on Saturday morning will help to increase the wind through this afternoon. Some gusts could top 30 mph at times.

The dry weather pattern of the last several weeks continues. Sunny and dry conditions are expected through the weekend and into next week.

The wind is expected to come down a bit for Sunday along with temperatures taking a dip. Highs will drop from the 60s today to the 50s on Sunday and Monday.

