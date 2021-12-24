Christmas Morning Ice Possible For Parts of the State

The coating to just over an inch of snow Connecticut received Friday morning will start to melt throughout the day and make way for a different system.

A fast moving system will arrive on Christmas morning and bring with it rain and ice for parts of the state.

As this morning's snow wraps up, we turn our attention to a glaze of ice likely on Christmas morning. Details: https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/gNsvxijm10 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) December 24, 2021

After a cold day today with highs in the 30s, that cold air will settle in at the surface out ahead of rain that will overspread the state after midnight.

Especially in areas north of the 95 corridor, rain and sleet will fall with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Along the shoreline, we expect temperatures to quickly rise through the 30s and 40s through the morning.

The icing threat will subside slowly through the morning as warmer air continues to move into the state. Expect periods of rain through the afternoon.

We expect less than 1/10th of ice to glaze on trees, power lines and untreated surfaces. That's enough ice for slippery travel and walking.

By the afternoon, temperatures will warm through the 30s and middle 40s at the shore. Expect mild temperatures to linger into Sunday with a return of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.