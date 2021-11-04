first alert forecast

Clear, Calm & Cold Heading Into Weekend

After a freezing cold start to the morning, NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a sunny, clear and chilly day ahead.

Highs today are expected to be below normal with highs around 50. Temperatures should be topping off around 56.

The chilly weather will stay through the weekend!

Fair, cold nights, sunny and chilly days for the next several days. 

Temperatures will likely be a couple of degrees colder as we head into Friday with the coldest weather we have seen this season on tap for Saturday.

The coldest weather will arrive on Saturday morning with many inland communities waking up to temperatures in the middle to upper 20s.

first alert forecast
