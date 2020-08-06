Comfortable Today, Hot by the Weekend

Dew points today will remain in the upper 50s and low 60s meaning the air will be quite dry and comfortable. Unfortunately the dew point values will rise into the middle to upper 60s by tomorrow afternoon meaning humid to very humid conditions will return.

Expect partly to mostly sunny skies today with temperatures rising into the upper 70s to low 80s along the shoreline and middle 80s for inland areas.

We are forecasting rain showers for tomorrow morning as a front pushes through the state .

Our next thunderstorm threat arrives on Saturday with scattered shower and thunderstorms by the afternoon.

The big weather story is a potential heat wave from Sunday through the middle part of next week. Latest guidance suggests temperatures could be in the low to middle 90s.