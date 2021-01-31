first alert weather

First Alert: Major Winter Storm to Impact the State Monday

Snowfall totals could top 1 foot in parts of the state

By Darren Sweeney

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are forecasting a major winter storm to move into the state by daybreak Monday.

A strong area of low pressure will spread snow into the state before the Monday morning commute. Snow will become steadier and heavier by afternoon.

Along with heavy snow Monday afternoon, winds will start gusting 30 to as high as 50 mph. White out conditions can't be ruled out for a time Monday afternoon.

Enough warm air may be pulled into the state for some mixing along the SE coast keeping totals lower in that area of the state. The highest snow totals appear they will be in the northeast and southwest parts of the state.

