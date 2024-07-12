StormTracker

Flood watch issued for parts of the state for heavy rain Friday night, Saturday

By Darren Sweeney

An area of tropical moisture (and humidity) will move northward through Friday into Saturday.

While a few scattered showers can't be ruled out for Friday morning and afternoon, a round of heavier rain is possible by Saturday morning.

A flood watch has been issued for parts of the state for the potential of localized heavy rain into the first half of Saturday. Embedded thunderstorms are also possible with the heavy rain.

There is the potential to see a couple of inches of rain in localized areas through Saturday morning. Some improvement is expected by Saturday afternoon.

Along with the tropical downpours, high humidity is expected to return. Dew point temperatures are expected to climb well into the uncomfortable 70s by Saturday morning.

