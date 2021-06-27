Heat Advisories Issued for High Heat and Humidity

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for northern Connecticut for today. A heat advisory is issued when the heat index or "feels like" temperatures will approach the mid to upper 90s.

Check out the "feels like" temps .. the combined heat and humidity will make it feel more like 100 by Monday/Tuesday. #NBCCT https://t.co/yZwAOAITTd pic.twitter.com/bpIQi6Nfg5 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) June 27, 2021

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The heat advisory expands on Monday and likely for Tuesday as the actual air temperatures climb statewide into the lower to middle 90s (a bit cooler at the beaches.)

Along with the high heat and humidity, dry conditions will continue over the next several days. There is the chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm each day.

A better chance of showers and storms are likely toward the weekend as a cold front approaches and breaks the heat and humidity.

Track the hot temperatures on our weather page.