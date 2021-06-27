first alert weather

Heat Advisories Issued for High Heat and Humidity

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for northern Connecticut for today. A heat advisory is issued when the heat index or "feels like" temperatures will approach the mid to upper 90s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The heat advisory expands on Monday and likely for Tuesday as the actual air temperatures climb statewide into the lower to middle 90s (a bit cooler at the beaches.)

Along with the high heat and humidity, dry conditions will continue over the next several days. There is the chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm each day.

A better chance of showers and storms are likely toward the weekend as a cold front approaches and breaks the heat and humidity.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 42 mins ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

Track the hot temperatures on our weather page.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us