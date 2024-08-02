StormTracker

Heat and humidity continue Friday with scattered storms possible

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Friday will be another hot, humid day in Connecticut.

A heat advisory is in effect today and tomorrow.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Temperatures today will reach into the mid-90s, but the "feels like" temperature will be closer to 100 degrees.

There is a chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms Friday. Any storms will bring a burst of heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Saturday will be more of the same. Temperatures will be slightly lower, but the heat index will still reach around 95 degrees.

There is a chance for storms again tomorrow, but the better chance will be on Sunday.

Weather Stories

StormTracker 33 mins ago

Today's Forecast

StormTracker Aug 1

Temperatures to feel like 95 to 99 degrees Thursday

Monday is drier, but we will have to keep an eye on the tropics for next week. A system could develop and move into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. If it does, it could bring tropical moisture our way later in the week.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us