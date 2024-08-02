Heat and humidity continue Friday with scattered storms possible

Friday will be another hot, humid day in Connecticut.

A heat advisory is in effect today and tomorrow.

Temperatures today will reach into the mid-90s, but the "feels like" temperature will be closer to 100 degrees.

There is a chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms Friday. Any storms will bring a burst of heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning.

Saturday will be more of the same. Temperatures will be slightly lower, but the heat index will still reach around 95 degrees.

There is a chance for storms again tomorrow, but the better chance will be on Sunday.

Monday is drier, but we will have to keep an eye on the tropics for next week. A system could develop and move into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. If it does, it could bring tropical moisture our way later in the week.