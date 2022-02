Today will be mostly sunny with very mild temperatures and high temperatures will be in the mid-40s to low-50s.

High temperatures Thursday will be between 46 and 51.

It will be fair tonight and tomorrow when highs are in the upper 40s.

It will be very mild Saturday with partial sun and high temperatures in the lower 50s.

It will be sharply colder Sunday with some snow flurries and light snow.

After high temperatures in the 40s to 50, highs will be in the lower 30s on Sunday.