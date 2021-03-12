Last Beautiful Day Ahead of Weekend Cool Down

One more day of sun in the forecast and another chance to get outside!

After a few morning showers and some clouds, skies will turn to mostly sunny today.

We will have sunny skies, a breeze and with high temperatures in the lower 60s for most of the statewide.

It turns windy and much colder tonight. Temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Lots of sunshine both weekend days, but a chilly burst will make an appearance. Highs in the 40, feels like temps in the 20s!!

Monday looks fair and even colder.

