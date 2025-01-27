Local family-owned business utilizes help from Eversource efficiency program

On a January afternoon at Family Roots Produce Market in Bristol, the store stays busy as people come in often, looking to buy food at affordable prices.

To keep those prices low, general manager April Tibbetts enrolled in a program through Eversource, choosing energy efficient upgrades.

"I do think it’s important for a business to think about because we consume so much more energy than a regular home," Tibbetts said.

The store upgraded the fans in its coolers to be more efficient. Tibbetts estimates the store is saving about $100 per month as a result.

“It definitely helps for so many things, payroll or just being able to pay off the vendors. Every little bit today for everyone matters, right? As far as money goes,” Tibbetts said.

These upgrades are part of the Energize Connecticut initiative, provided by Eversource. Businesses who apply to the program get a free energy audit, then a quote explaining how much energy efficient upgrades would cost, and then the long-term savings they can expect.

“That Is the goal of Energize Connecticut, to help our business owners and homeowners manage their energy smarter,” Ricky Jordan, manager of Energy Efficiency at Eversource, said.

Business owners who choose to make these upgrades can pay it off over time with no interest through Eversource. The owners at Family Roots expect to break even on the costs in about three years.

“When you look at a small family-owned business, such as Family Roots, to see that they were able to move forward with these energy improvements and already [are] realizing some of those savings, it’s just great to see the success stories,” Jordan said.

Katie D’Agostino with the Central Connecticut Chamber of Commerce said more than two dozen businesses across several towns have made energy-saving enhancements through the Eversource program.

“Take advantage of everything you can because it is a great program and it is a win-win, for sure," D'Agostino said.

For more information on Energize CT, click here.

Click here to find out more about energy efficient programs in Connecticut, for businesses and homeowners.