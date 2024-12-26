StormTracker

Milder temperatures with rain chances this weekend

After a cold morning, we are in for some sunny, seasonal weather for Thursday.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s for most of Connecticut.

We will see a gradual warm-up as we head towards the weekend.

Temperatures on Friday will move into the 40s and we will see some increasing clouds.

A few showers are possible on Saturday, but the bulk of the rain should hold off until Sunday. We will also see temps jump into the lower 50s on Sunday.

The rain will continue into early Monday.

A few showers are possible Tuesday and again on Wednesday for New Year's Eve.

