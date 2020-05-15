Path of Destruction: The May 2018 Tornadoes

NBC Connecticut What Happened in May 2018 May 15, 2018 will be remembered for some time to come. The four tornadoes and widespread swath of damaging straight-line winds produced one of the most memorable severe weather events in Connecticut in decades.

What to Do in a Tornado Warning These storms claimed two lives. If there is a tornado warning in your area, you need to take shelter.

DroneRanger Bethany Damage Bethany was one of the towns slammed by a tornado that uprooted trees throughout the heavily wooded area.

State Park Devastated Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden was closed for over a year after a microburst left devastation across the park trails.

NBC Connecticut Community Comes Together After 2018 Tornado in Oxford The tornado that hit Oxford came at the worst time, during the evening rush hour, and the emotional impact lingered long after the community came together to clean up and repair what was damaged. Here is that story.

Homes Condemned in Newtown

Some of the most dramatic damage came from Newtown, where 12 homes were condemned after the storms on May 15, 2018. An empty lot now stands where a home once did on Pequot Avenue. See more of the damage here.

Scenes From Across the State We received hundreds of pictures and videos from viewers during and in the aftermath of the storms. See some of them here.

This is going to take years for us to clean up. Aly Walowski

One year after a tornado struck the area of her Bethany home, Aly Walowski and her family were still dealing with the aftermath of those 100 mph winds that took down almost all the pine trees surrounding her house. Hear her story.

DroneRanger Storm Left Behind a Path of Destruction in Newtown The storm that hit Newtown on May 15, 2018 was not a tornado, but powerful winds just over the Housatonic River left behind a path of destruction and some homes remain empty a year later.

Home Repairs: An Ongoing Process This Southbury home was still under repair a year after the powerful storms hit. Insurance companies don't usually pay for tree removal, just tree damage to your home in a windstorm. Even when you are covered, those insurance payments may take a long time to come through. Learn more here.

Candlewood Shores, Brookfield DroneRanger flew over the Candlewood Shores section of Brookfield on May 16, 2018, one day after a macroburst hit town, leaving widespread destruction behind.

Hail Damage It wasn't just wind that wreaked havoc - some areas saw 2-inch hailstones that shattered windows, ripped off siding and dented cars.

DopplerDeb88 Power Knocked Out to Thousands Tens of thousands of people lost power due to the storms, and the damage was so vast it took power crews more than a week to get some communities fully up and running, even with help from out of state. Eversource crews checked in with hard-hit Brookfield a year later to see how the town recovered. See that story.