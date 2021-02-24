Maple Sugaring Season

Perfect Weather for Maple Sap Harvesting

Maple sugar farms across the state are hard at work harvesting as much sap as they can during this mild stretch of weather.

By Josh Cingranelli

Weather plays a crucial role in the ability to harvest sap.

The Green Hollow Sugar House in Plainfield started their season this past weekend all thanks to some perfect weather.

Travis Irons, owner of Green Hollow Sugar House says the best conditions include freezing nights with temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees coupled with daytime high temperatures into the 40s.

The First Alert Forecast shows that the optimal weather will continue right into the weekend with overnight low temperatures in the 20s and low 30s and afternoon high temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures could once again make a run at 50 degrees by the weekend.

High temperature forecast shows temperatures above freezing.
Low temperature forecast shows overnight temperatures at or below freezing.

The Green Hollow Sugar Farm has 500 trees tapped. Once enough sap is collected the sap is taken to a sugar house where it goes through a reverse osmosis process to separate the water sugar. Finally the sap is boiled to a 40:1 ratio to create maple syrup.

