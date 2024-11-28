StormTracker

Rain moves in for Thanksgiving before clearing by tonight

A chilly rain moved into Connecticut early on Thanksgiving morning.

The rain will continue throughout the day Thursday and could be heavy at times. Parts of Connecticut could see an inch of rain before it's over.

Temperatures will be cold as well. In the northwest hills, temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 30s, while parts of the shore could reach 50 Thursday afternoon.

The system is bringing snow to parts of New England and central New York. There are winter storm warnings issued for those areas.

The rain will slowly come to an end in our area after 4 p.m. We will see a gradual clearing throughout the evening.

If we can get enough of the clouds to move out tonight, we could have a chance to see the northern lights, thanks to some significant solar activity earlier this week.

Black Friday will be sunny, but chilly, with high temperatures of 45-50.

The weekend will be fair and colder.

