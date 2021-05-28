Rain to Kick Off Memorial Day Weekend

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking some heavy rain Friday night into Saturday morning.

There will be some sunshine to start the day Friday before thickening clouds take over the sky. Highs in the 60s.

Clouds roll in this evening and heavy rain develops tonight.

Scattered showers are in the forecast for Saturday with temperatures running very cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

More rain likely for Sunday. It will rain off and on with temperatures in the upper 60s.

The sun returns on Monday.

