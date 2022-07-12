Storms Move Out, Leaving Scattered Damage in Northern Connecticut

Several towns across the state are cleaning up after severe storms moved through northern Connecticut.
Eversource is reporting about 1,000 power outages as of 8 p.m., most being in Salisbury, Somers and Suffield.
The town of Norfolk is experiencing multiple incidents, including on Route 44, which is closed near the town center.
It appears as though trees are down in the road and wires are burning.
In Enfield, police are responding to the area of Bailey and Broderick roads for a tree that came down across wires.
A tree also fell across the road on Debbie Lane.
Tolland fire officials said they're responding to numerous calls for trees and wires down in town.
The 400 block of Old Stafford Road is closed at this time. Robbie Road is also closed.
Developing thunderstorms will likely last through about 10 p.m.
