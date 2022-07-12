Storms Move Out, Leaving Scattered Damage in Northern Connecticut

Several towns across the state are cleaning up after severe storms moved through northern Connecticut.

Eversource is reporting about 1,000 power outages as of 8 p.m., most being in Salisbury, Somers and Suffield.

The town of Norfolk is experiencing multiple incidents, including on Route 44, which is closed near the town center.

It appears as though trees are down in the road and wires are burning.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Storm damage in Norfolk includes RT 44 closed west of town by Catholic Church. Detour is Old Colony Road. Route 182 to Colebrook is also closed just before the Colebrook town line. Several other minor trees and branches down. pic.twitter.com/DCFYhCZ0VP — Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) July 12, 2022

In Enfield, police are responding to the area of Bailey and Broderick roads for a tree that came down across wires.

A tree also fell across the road on Debbie Lane.

NBC Connecticut

Tolland fire officials said they're responding to numerous calls for trees and wires down in town.

The 400 block of Old Stafford Road is closed at this time. Robbie Road is also closed.

Be advised that Tolland Fire is currently responding to numerous calls for trees and wires down on roads including: Old Stafford Road, Slater Road, Curtis Drive and Pilgrim Drive. Old Stafford Road is closed in the 400 block. Please use caution in all these areas. pic.twitter.com/9XWnksY5or — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) July 13, 2022

Developing thunderstorms will likely last through about 10 p.m.

Strong winds bringing down trees and … stuff. pic.twitter.com/YBI9bBZbkt — Jamie Ratliff (@JamieRatliffNBC) July 12, 2022