Tracking Strong to Severe Thunderstorms for This Afternoon, Evening

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking strong to possibly severe thunderstorms for this afternoon and evening.

Today will be mostly sunny and quite warm with highs near 90.

Thunderstorms will develop after 4 p.m. and will likely last through about 10 p.m. Those storms could be strong to severe.

A few stronger storms are possible later at night, especially in the northwest parts of the state.

The biggest threat will be damaging winds.

The sun returns tomorrow with highs near 90.

Thursday will be sunny with a few clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible.

