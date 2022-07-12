first alert weather

Tracking Strong to Severe Thunderstorms for This Afternoon, Evening

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking strong to possibly severe thunderstorms for this afternoon and evening.

Today will be mostly sunny and quite warm with highs near 90.

Thunderstorms will develop after 4 p.m. and will likely last through about 10 p.m. Those storms could be strong to severe.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A few stronger storms are possible later at night, especially in the northwest parts of the state.

The biggest threat will be damaging winds.

Local

Amazon Prime Day 12 mins ago

BBB Warns of Amazon Prime Day Scams

Watertown 59 mins ago

Fire Damages House in Watertown

The sun returns tomorrow with highs near 90.

Thursday will be sunny with a few clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us