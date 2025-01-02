StormTracker

Strong winds to move through the state overnight and into Thursday

By Steve Glazier

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking gusty winds that will move through the state overnight and into the day on Thursday.

Some wind gusts could top 45 miles per hour, causing difficult driving conditions.

The National Weather Service said some wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph.

There's a wind advisory in effect throughout southern New England until 10 p.m. Thursday.

The strongest winds are expected midday Thursday around 11 a.m. and may cause some weaker tree limbs to fall, or even result in a few isolated power outages.

We aren't expecting widespread power outages or tree damage with this system, and the wind will continue to usher in cool air.

After starting the week with near-record high temperatures, these gusty winds will usher in temps in the 30s.

The wind will stay steady on Friday, but weaker than Thursday. Still, combined with the air temperature, the feels-like conditions will fall into the single digits and 10s by Friday morning.

