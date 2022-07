Friday will be sunny with a mix of fair weather clouds and high temperatures will be in the high-80s to 90 degrees.

Today will be breezy and the humidity is falling.

Then, clouds move in tonight and a sprinkle is possible.

The weather will be fair all weekend long with high temperatures between 85 and 90 and low humidity.

Another heat wave is likely next week.