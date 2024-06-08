Sunshine and lower humidity start the weekend, tracking rain for Sunday morning

After a couple of days that featured higher levels of humidity, drier air has moved in to the state to start the weekend.

Dry air, mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine are in store for the state today.

There will be a bit of a breeze out of the west ranging from 10 to 20 mph through the afternoon.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A front will approach the state by Sunday morning, bringing a round of rain. Most of the rain will occur during the morning hours, ending by midday.

Once the front passes, a clearing trend will move in for Sunday afternoon with a return to sunshine with highs in the 70s.

More details on your weekend weather can be found on the StormTracker weather blog.