After a morning of scattered downpours and lightening, NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a cooler day with scattered showers throughout the day.

Today will be cool with highs in the mid 70s and thunderstorms are possible.

More clouds and scattered showers tonight and tomorrow. Friday will be humid with highs in the mid 70s.

There will be some improvement for Saturday.

Sunday looks brighter with temps around 80.