Tracking A Chance for Rain Today Before A Warming Weekend

Clouds will increase throughout the day with temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 40s Friday afternoon. Wind will ramp up for the second half of the day making temperatures feel a bit cooler than they actually are.

An offshore storm will try and brush Connecticut later tonight increasing our chance for a few stray showers and possible a few snow showers this evening.

Overnight as the storm pulls away, we may see a brief period of snow in southeastern Connecticut that could lead to minor accumulation.

Any snow that falls will have a hard time sticking to the ground before of our stretch of mild weather.

Saturday will be sunny but breezy and cooler with high temperatures in the low 40s. Mild air returns Sunday with temperatures near the 60 degree mark and mainly sunny skies.