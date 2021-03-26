Tracking Strong Winds Friday

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the state Friday afternoon and evening and it will bring gusts of 45 to 50 mph.

An upper level low pressure system will push through northern New England early Friday morning. This will result in scattered showers throughout the area in the morning hours.

A dense fog advisory is also in effect for the morning.

There is a small amount of instability that could result in a few of the showers becoming thunderstorms.

As the storm system continues to lift to our northeast strong southwest winds will develop.

An afternoon sunshine moves in bringing warm temperatures and increasing wind.

Tomorrow looks great, sunny and lower 60s.

Sunday looks a bit damp with temps in the 50s.