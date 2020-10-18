first alert weather

Warmer Temperatures Move In to Start the Week

Many towns across the state experienced a frosty start to Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Frost was also reported down to the shoreline.

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists expect a decent rebound in temperatures for Sunday afternoon and for much of next week.

The average high temperature for this time of the year should be around 63 degrees. Temperatures today will be very close to that temperature outside of the hills. High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s for much of next week. Very little rain is forecasted over the next several days.

