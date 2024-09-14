StormTracker

Warmer than normal temperatures continue into the weekend

By Darren Sweeney

High temperatures away from the shoreline have been running well above average and that warmth continues into the weekend.

Friday's high temperatures were nearly eight degrees above the average of 77 degrees in the Hartford area.

Today will be no exception to the warmth. In fact, it might be a degree or two warmer than Friday.

While Sunday will not be 'as' warm, temperatures with mostly sunny skies are expected to continue to be well above the average high, which falls to 76 degrees. A wind shift to the east will help to keep temperatures lower by a few degrees.

As usual for this time of the year, a decent sea breeze can be expected at the shore, especially along the southeast coast.

Dry weather is expected to continue with plenty of sunshine well into next week.

