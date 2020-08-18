first alert forecast

Storms Move Out, Sunny and Breezy Day Ahead

Graphoc of temperatures for August 18
NBC Connecticut

Thunderstorms moved through overnight and are now to our east. We now have a sunny and breezy day ahead.

Drier air with lower humidity is moving in and we’re expecting sunshine, puffy clouds and a nice breeze today.

The fair weather will be here for several days and it will be warmer and more humid by the weekend.

Weather

first alert weather 15 hours ago

Evening Forecast For August 17

first alert weather 21 hours ago

Afternoon Forecast For August 17

As of 7:30 a.m., Eversource was reporting around 2,000 power outages, which they said are primarily due to the weather.

Power should be fully restored within a few hours, according to Eversource.

A few transformers and fuses popped because of lightning.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us