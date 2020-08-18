Storms Move Out, Sunny and Breezy Day Ahead

Thunderstorms moved through overnight and are now to our east. We now have a sunny and breezy day ahead.

Drier air with lower humidity is moving in and we’re expecting sunshine, puffy clouds and a nice breeze today.

The fair weather will be here for several days and it will be warmer and more humid by the weekend.

As of 7:30 a.m., Eversource was reporting around 2,000 power outages, which they said are primarily due to the weather.

Power should be fully restored within a few hours, according to Eversource.

A few transformers and fuses popped because of lightning.