StormTracker

Tracking snow chances for Tuesday and Wednesday

By Alexis Clemons

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Monday is sunny and a little breezy ahead of our next chances for snow.

Tonight, clouds will increase ahead of the chance for flurries into Tuesday morning.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Temperatures will slowly fall through Tuesday as skies briefly clear.

By late Tuesday night, we're tracking a better chance for minor snow accumulations.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Light snow will fall over much of the state through Wednesday morning.

Snow totals will likely be less than an inch for much of Connecticut, with up to 2" possible near the Berkshires and Northeast Hills.

Weather

StormTracker 28 mins ago

Early morning forecast for Monday, Jan. 27

StormTracker 10 hours ago

Nighttime forecast for Jan. 26

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us