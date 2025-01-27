Tracking snow chances for Tuesday and Wednesday

Monday is sunny and a little breezy ahead of our next chances for snow.

Tonight, clouds will increase ahead of the chance for flurries into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will slowly fall through Tuesday as skies briefly clear.

By late Tuesday night, we're tracking a better chance for minor snow accumulations.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Light snow will fall over much of the state through Wednesday morning.

Snow totals will likely be less than an inch for much of Connecticut, with up to 2" possible near the Berkshires and Northeast Hills.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.