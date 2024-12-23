StormTracker

Parts of the state may see some snow on Christmas Eve

Very cold temperatures are here for a little longer and some parts of the state may see some snow on Christmas Eve.

Make sure to bundle up if you're heading out on Monday. Highs will be in the middle 20s.

Clouds will increase at night. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.

As we look to Christmas Eve, there will be periods of light snow in the morning.

A dusting to one inch of snow is likely.

In the afternoon, it will turn milder and brighter with highs in the 30s.

Christmas looks sunny with highs between 35 and 40.

Thursday to Sunday will be dry and fair.

