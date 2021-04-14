Warm Day Today Before Rain and Snow Move in Tomorrow

After a fair weather day yesterday, today will be warm and mostly sunny before rain and snow move in to parts of the state tomorrow.

Today the highs will be near 70 inland, 60 in New haven and 50 in New London with mostly sunny skies.

The clouds will increase overnight with showers by tomorrow morning.

Highs will be in the upper 40s tomorrow with rain that will be heavy at times.

The rain is expected to change to wet snow in the hills tomorrow night and Friday morning.

The rain and snow showers will continue Friday with gusty winds.

