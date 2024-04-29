StormTracker

Warm start to the new workweek with highs near 80

Happy Monday! We have a warm start to the last workweek in April.

It will be mostly sunny. Highs will be near 80.

Highs at the shoreline will be between 70 and 76.

A few passing showers are possible in the west in the afternoon and overnight.

Tuesday will be cooler and cloudy. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s from south to north.

Scattered showers are also possible Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be cloudy with highs near 68.

The end of the workweek will have highs in the mid 70s.

