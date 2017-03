An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Bridgeport Saturday, according to Bridgeport police.

Police said the victim, Gregory Francilme, and a second person were shot outside 201 Bretton Street around 2 p.m. Saturday. Francilme was shot in the head and died of his injuries at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

The second victim is expected to survive, police said.

Police said they have identified a person of interest and expect to make an arrest.