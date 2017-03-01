2 Dead After Crash on Route 202 in Washington

Two people were killed in a crash in on Route 202 in Washington Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police.

According to police, Scott Johnson, of Terryville, was speeding down Route 202 around noon when he ran a red light at the intersection with Baldwin Hill Road. Johnson swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle, lost control, and struck a metal guardrail. The car then went airborne and hit a tree, coming to a stop on its roof about 50 feet down an embankment.

Johnson was declared dead on scene. A passenger, identified as Alexis Schlappa, 25, of Watertown, was taken to Danbury Hospital where she was also pronounced dead.

Two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to Danbury Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.