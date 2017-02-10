Two students were caught using cocaine in the Staples High School bathroom, police said.

Westport officers responded to the high school on 70 North Avenue at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Cameron Cleary, 18, admitted to selling cocaine to the juvenile student and snorting it together in the bathroom, Westport Police said.

Cleary was charged with possessing a controlled substance, possessing the drug on school grounds and for selling the substance. His bond was set at $1,000.