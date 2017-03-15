Tattoo Artist Testifies in Aaron Hernandez Trial

A tattoo artist who designed several tattoos for Aaron Hernandez testifed Wednesday in the former New England Patriots star's double murder trial.

Tattoo artist David Nelson said Hernandez visited him on two occasions. The first tattoo he gave him read "Remind me that we'll always have each other." Hernandez later came back to get a tattoo of a semi-automatic handgun, with the words "God forgives."

Hernandez is accused of gunning down two men, Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, at a Boston stoplight in July 2012 after one of the victims allegedly bumped into him, spilling his drink. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

In court Monday the suspected murder weapon was shown to jurors after the trial's judge denied a request for a mistrial after reviewing a video reflecting witness testimony.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence without parole after he was convicted two years ago of killing Odin Lloyd in 2013.