Adoption Agency's Bankruptcy Leaves Hopeful Parents in the Dark

Dreams of adopting and becoming parents are now in danger for hundreds of families across the country and here in Connecticut.

Many had invested thousands of dollars in Independent Adoption Center, but the non-profit suddenly announced this week it was declaring bankruptcy, leaving hopeful parents wondering what to do next.

“We were shocked. Then we got really angry,” Ben Pelletier of East Haven, said.

For three years, Ben and Crystal Pelletier have worked tirelessly to adopt a child.

NBC Connecticut met the couple years ago as they raised thousands of dollars online to help the two teachers with the nearly $20,000 adoption cost.

“We’re just two normal people who just want to bring a baby into our home and give a baby love they wouldn’t have otherwise,” Crystal Pelletier said.

The couple traveled to New York City and signed up with an apparently trustworthy organization, Independent Adoption Center.

Twice they were paired with birth moms and even prepared a nursery. But both times fell through.

“We thought that was as bad as it was going to get,” Ben Pelletier said.

Then on Tuesday, the East Haven couple received an email from the adoption agency, explaing that the non-profit was declaring chapter 7 bankruptcy and were closing after 34 years.

“We were just like this can’t be real,” Ben Pelletier said.

The Pelletiers weren’t alone.

Hundreds of hopeful parents are potentially affected coast-to-coast because Independent Adoption Center operated in nine states.

In a statement on its website, the organization blames the shutdown on fewer birth parents and more hopeful adoptive parents.

It wrote in part that it, “has worked tirelessly to adapt to this changing environment, but the many efforts we implemented were ultimately unsuccessful.”

Many, including the Pelletiers, are not sure what to do next since they do not have money to go through the process again.

“It’s all gone. And it’s not about the money. It’s about the child. So we’re leaving there with nothing,” Crystal Pelletier said.

The adoption organization says once the bankruptcy proceedings are underway people can apply for refunds.

Any money given out will be up to a trustee and the court.

People looking for help here in the state were encouraged to contact DCF.