Airlines Offer Fee Waivers for Flight Changes Due to Storm

Several airlines have announced they will offer fee waivers ahead of a storm expected to bring high winds and a mix of rain sleet and snow to New England.

Delta, Southwest, American Airlines, Jet Blue, and United have all offered the waivers, which will allow flyers to change flights for free. Most airlines require travelers stay in the same cabin and fly to the same airport. Check with your airline for specific details.

Monday morning things were running smoothly at Bradley International Airport, with only two cancellations and a handful of delays. But as the storm gains steam that may change. Travelers should check their flight status with the airline before heading to the airport.

Darryl Mosher of East Haddam showed up at Bradley only to find out his flight to Atlanta had been canceled.

“We got here to the airport to find out the flight was canceled due to weather. I guess the planes didn’t make it up this morning. I guess everything is stuck on the ground down there. They rescheduled the flight for me for 4 p.m. today, but depending on the weather, I’m not sure if we’re going to get out of here today.”

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting rain, sleet, and snow across the state, with some accumulation expected in the northwest hills. There is a high wind warning out for the shoreline and minor coastal flooding is possible.