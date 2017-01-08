At Least 2 Injured in Stabbing at Big Y Plaza in Old Lyme

At least two people were stabbed at the Big Y Plaza in Old Lyme Sunday afternoon, according to state police.

Police said they were called to the store located at 90 Halls Road around 2:12 p.m. for a reported assault. At least two people were stabbed, and at least one person has life-threatening injuries, police said.

State police report that LifeStar has been requested to the scene.

According to police, the suspect was still on scene and may be injured. Police stressed that there was no immediate threat to the public.

Troopers are currently on scene investigating. The store is closed.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.