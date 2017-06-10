Avon Firefighters Help Bride and Groom After Fire

Some Avon firefighters came to the rescue not once, but twice for a bride and groom on Saturday.

The Avon Volunteer Fire Department responded to the West Avon Congregational Church for a bus fire, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

When they arrived, they found a engine fire had damaged a trolley bus meant to take a wedding party from the church to the reception. The bus driver had already put out the fire with an extinguisher.

With no way to get to the reception, firefighters offered to drive the newlyweds to their reception in their fire truck. The couple accepted the offer and the firefighters made sure they got to the party on time.