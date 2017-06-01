Baby in DCF Care Died After Being Given Medication: ME

KNUTSFORD, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 03: (FILE) In this file photograph taken on March 20, 2007, a two-week-old boy finds his feet in his new world. Health Secretary Patricia Hewitt announced, April 3, 2007 that for the first time, mothers-to-be will have a guarantee that the NHS will provide them with a full range of birthing choices - including home births - and a midwife they know and trust to care for them. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The Connecticut Medical Examiner’s Office released new details into the death of 15-month-old Michael Citron.

In December 2016, Citron died in a foster home under the care of the Department of Children and Families (DCF). The new report shows that Citron died from acute chlorpheniramine intoxication administered by someone else.Chlorpeniramine is a specific type of cold and allergy medication that is available over the counter.

The “manner of death”, a metric used to determine whether a death was a homicide, natural or accident was ruled “undetermined”.

This month, the Connecticut Office of the Child Advocate said in a report that chlorpheniramine can cause central nervous system excitation, hallucinations, seizures and cardiac dysrhythmias, or improper beating of the heart.

Both the Bridgeport Police Department and the DCF have ongoing investigations into baby Citron's death. Neither responded to requests from NBC Connecticut regarding the newly released report.

"This is a catastrophic failure of the system that was supposed to provide for Michael Citron's safety and now he is dead,” family attorney Chris Kenworthy said. He is representing the biological mother as the death investigations are ongoing. "Our intention is to figure out what happened and to hold the agencies and individuals responsible accountable.”

Kenworthy said state agencies have kept the Citron family in the dark while waiting for the autopsy report and other records.

“DCF should be an open book with the interest of preventing this from happening in the future,” Kenworthy said.

DCF has long been criticized for the death of children in their care. A month before Citron’s death, politicians criticized DCF Commissioner Joette Katz for her handling of numerous cases of child deaths.